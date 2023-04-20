Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep Kaur stopped at airport while trying to board flight to London

Radical leader and 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep Kaur was stopped at the Shri Guru Ram Dass International Airport, Amritsar on Thursday (April 20) while she was trying to board a flight to London, the news agency ANI reported citing a Punjab Police source. Many Indian media outlets earlier reported that Kaur was detained by the police.

However, the source told ANI that she has not been detained yet but is being questioned by the Immigration Department. "Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep Kaur has not been detained yet. She is being questioned by the Immigration Department," the source said

More details are awaited.

This development comes after the Punjab Police last Saturday (April 15) arrested Amritpal Singh's main aide Joga Singh from Sirhind in the Fategarh Sahib district.

Addressing a press conference, DIG Border Range Narinder Bhargav said, "Punjab Police arrested Warias Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh's main aide Joga Singh from Sirhind. He was arrested in a joint operation by Amritsar police rural and Hoshiyarpur police."

Amritpal Singh remains absconding since March 18. On March 21, the police launched a hunt for Singh who has revived talk of an independent Sikh homeland and stoked fears of a return to violence that killed tens of thousands of people in the 1980s and early 1990s.

The police have accused Singh and his supporters of attempted murder, obstruction of law enforcement and creating disharmony and said he had been on the run when officers tried to block his motorcade and arrest him.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE