Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level security review meeting in Delhi today, attended by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, along with senior civil and security officials from Jammu and Kashmir. The meeting focused on strengthening counter-terrorism measures, assessing the security situation in the Pir Panjal region, addressing cross-border threats, reviewing flood relief efforts, and evaluating progress on ongoing development projects in Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting focused on bolstering security infrastructure and enhancing operational efficiency to address persistent challenges like terrorism and infiltration. A thorough evaluation of Jammu and Kashmir's security landscape was conducted, covering recent incidents, emerging threats, and progress in maintaining peace and stability. The successful and peaceful execution of the Amarnath Yatra 2025 was highlighted, with the Union Territory administration and security forces commended for their exemplary efforts.

The meeting reviewed ongoing counter-terrorism operations, including the disruption of terrorist modules and efforts to eradicate terrorism. Reaffirming the government's zero-tolerance policy.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed agencies to maintain heightened vigilance and intensify efforts to dismantle terrorist networks. Shah emphasized the need for enhanced intelligence sharing and stronger collaboration, including joint operations, between central and local security forces to address coordination gaps and boost operational synergy.

The high-level meeting, lasting over two hours, was attended by key stakeholders, including Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, and Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan. Other prominent participants included Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka, Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, and senior officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Indian Army, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Border Security Force (BSF), and the Jammu and Kashmir Police.