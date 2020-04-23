Amid coronavirus crisis, Pakistan runs propaganda against India on social media

The coronavirus outbreak is the worst public health crisis in a century. However, misinformation and rumours can be more dangerous than this virus.

Believe it or not, they can be fatal. The disinformation campaign, being run by Pakistan, is compromising the fight against the Wuhan virus.

There's a sudden spurt in anti-India posts on Twitter. However, these Twitter handles turned out to be fake which were being pushed by Islamabad.

Many of them switched their names and handles. Some even identified themselves as members of the Omani Royalty.

A Pakistani ID @pak_fauj changed its name to Omani Royalty Mona bint Fahd al Said @SayyidaMona to spread the propaganda.

Meanwhile, the Omani Princess Mona bint Fahd, who was impersonated, has issued a statement. In the statement, she said, "Friends, First of all, I thank you for your concern to verify the offensive post published through an account impersonating me, which you are sure that I have no connection with it."

Clearly, all these accounts are part of an organised campaign. They are posting fake threats, amplifying an anti-India agenda while posing as Arabs.

They are trying to unsettle Indians in West Asia at a time when the world is fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

