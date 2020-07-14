Amid Congress' woes in Rajasthan, Rahul Gandhi all set for his 'Mann Ki Baat'

Blaming the Indian media for spreading false, hate-filled news, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said he will be sharing his own thoughts through a video from tomorrow for those "interested in truth".

"I want to make our current affairs, history and crisis clear and accessible for those interested in the truth," Gandhi said in a tweet.

"From tomorrow, I'll be sharing my thoughts with you on video."

From tomorrow, I’ll be sharing my thoughts with you on video. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 13, 2020 ×

After his announcements, many started seeing this as Gandhi's 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Mann Ki Baat was started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he was first elected in 2014. It is broadcast once in a month, generally on last Sunday, where the prime minister talks about his thoughts on a lot of issues.

In recent times too, Gandhi was seen interacting with economist Raghuram Rajan and Rajiv Bajaj, which attempted to talk about the effects of coronavirus lockdown in the country.

In another tweet, Gandhi lashed out at Indian media, saying they are "captured by fascist interests".

Today a large part of the Indian news media has been captured by fascist interests. A hate filled narrative is being spread by television channels, whatsapp forwards and false news. This narrative of lies is tearing India apart. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 13, 2020 ×

He said a hate-filled narrative is being spread through TV channels, Whatsapp and false news.

"This narrative of lies is tearing India apart," Gandhi tweeted.

Gandhi's comments came at a time when his party is struggling to hold power in the northwestern Indian state of Rajasthan with growing differences between the deputy chief minister and chief minister.