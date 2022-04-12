Amarnath Yatra to be historic this year. Government expects 6-8 lakh pilgrims

The government of India has said that the Amarnath Yatra or pilgrimage in the Kashmir Valley would be a historic one this year. The government expects around 6-8 lakh (600,000 - 800,000) pilgrims to perform the holy pilgrimage. The arrangements for the 43-day long yatra have already begun.

The Amarnath Yatra will start from June 30 and the government says preparations will be grand this year. The Yatra was suspended for two consecutive years due to the Covid Pandemic.

''I met the officials of the administration including the Divisional Commissioner and Deputy Commissioners. We were told that this year's Yatra will be a historic one. It will be the biggest one ever, we are expecting 6-8 lakh pilgrims this year. The arrangements have also been doubled this year. Be it drinking water, lodging, or sanitation, the whole administration is equipped to welcome a large number of pilgrims'' said Apurva Chandra, Secretary, Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

The online registration for the Amarnath Yatra has already begun. Security remains one of the biggest concerns for the authorities. Various security review meetings of the Jammu Kashmir Police, CRPF and army have already taken place. A three-tier security arrangement would be put in place for the Yatra this year.

''All the security arrangements have been put in place. All security agencies are already on it, and as we see a huge number of tourists coming to the UT, the Situation has improved a lot. The local economy is getting a lot of benefit from it. The LG said 80 lakh (8 million) tourists had come to UT in the last few months which means a big economic push for the UT. We are making small films about Yatra and Kashmir to promote it so that people from across India come, '' said Apurva Chandra, Secretary, Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

The arrangements for both the Nunwan Pahalgam and Baltal Sonamarg base camps have also begun.

