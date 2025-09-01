/Already at record high, gold price expected to hit INR 125,000 by year-end, says expert

Gold prices in the country is skyrocketing, the yellow metal caught pace in August and since then it has only been aiming for the sky. It has recorded the highest price in parts of the country, currently at INR Rs 106,310 per 10 grams. India is going to be celebrating one festival after another until the year's end, and gold is usually viewed as an auspicious buy. Each passing year, the gold buying behaviour remains; it is only the cost that changes, and this change burns a hole in the pockets.

Gold prices skyrocketing

“I have been waiting to buy some jewellery during the festive season. It is also a tradition our family has been following for decades. But looking at the surge, I wonder if it’s going to be feasible any more. A design I liked was priced at Rs 50,000, is now being sold at double the cost. It is unimaginable to even plan something with a market so volatile,” says Swapna Sorra, banking professional.

Price estimate by the end of 2025

While gold prices are steadily rising, Chetan Bagrecha, Director, Nikita Jewellers, said, "Gold prices have been peaking for over six to eight months now, and that too without any correction. It has been showing a steep rise, and from we are predicting it will go up to INR 122,000 to 125,000 by year-end. And now the end of this month it touch INR 110,000.”

“The wars around the globe and the US tariffs have heavily impacted the prices, and one may not see respite in the near future,” he added.

The demand for silver is increasing, and with that, the prices will also surge much higher.

Buying behaviour