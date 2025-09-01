/Already at record high, gold price expected to hit INR 125,000 by year-end, says expert

Gold prices in India have been rising and it is estimated to go up to INR Rs 125,000 by December. In the last six to eight months it has only shown a steady growth.
Gold prices in the country is skyrocketing, the yellow metal caught pace in August and since then it has only been aiming for the sky. It has recorded the highest price in parts of the country, currently at INR Rs 106,310 per 10 grams. India is going to be celebrating one festival after another until the year's end, and gold is usually viewed as an auspicious buy. Each passing year, the gold buying behaviour remains; it is only the cost that changes, and this change burns a hole in the pockets.
“I have been waiting to buy some jewellery during the festive season. It is also a tradition our family has been following for decades. But looking at the surge, I wonder if it’s going to be feasible any more. A design I liked was priced at Rs 50,000, is now being sold at double the cost. It is unimaginable to even plan something with a market so volatile,” says Swapna Sorra, banking professional.
While gold prices are steadily rising, Chetan Bagrecha, Director, Nikita Jewellers, said, "Gold prices have been peaking for over six to eight months now, and that too without any correction. It has been showing a steep rise, and from we are predicting it will go up to INR 122,000 to 125,000 by year-end. And now the end of this month it touch INR 110,000.”
“The wars around the globe and the US tariffs have heavily impacted the prices, and one may not see respite in the near future,” he added.
The demand for silver is increasing, and with that, the prices will also surge much higher.
But with the current surge in gold prices, buying behaviour has not been impacted, says Bagrecha. “People are seeing a steady growth, and growth has traditionally been a source of investment. Also is easy to convert when in need. Looking at the market in the last six months, where gold prices have not reversed, people are also confident in investing.”