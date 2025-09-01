LOGIN
Gold Rush: Top 5 global importers of gold, silverware, jewellery and precious metals

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Sep 01, 2025, 14:15 IST | Updated: Sep 01, 2025, 14:26 IST

The United States was the leading importer of gold, silverware, jewellery and precious metals from the rest of the world in 2023, having an import value of around 29.4B US dollars. But, have you wondered the rest 4 countries out of the top 5 that import the highest? Check the list below.

5. China: 7014.9 million US dollars
(Photograph: Unsplash)

China completed the top five list, with imports amounting to 7,014.9 million US dollars in terms of importing gold, silverware, jewellery and precious metals from the rest of the world in 2023.

4. Switzerland: 10082.8 million US dollars
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Switzerland ranked fourth, importing gold, silverware, and jewellery valued at 10,082.8 million US dollars, according to a report in Statista.

3. UAE: 16996.8 million US dollars
(Photograph: Unsplash)

As per the Statista report, United Arab Emirates (UAE) stood at the third position with total imports of 16,996.8 million US dollars.

2. Hong Kong: 21,888.2 million US dollars
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Hong Kong secured the second position, recording imports of gold, silverware, jewellery and precious metals worth 21,888.2 million US dollars in 2023.

1. USA: 29,418 million US dollars
(Photograph: 1. USA: 29,418 million US dollars)

United States ranked first as the leading importer of gold, silverware, and jewellery in 2023, with imports valued at 29,418 million US dollars.

