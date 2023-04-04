Air India refreshes inflight menu for international flights

Indian airliner Air India has refreshed its inflight menu for international flights. According to a statement issued on Monday (April 3), Air India said the refresh of the menus is based on guest feedback and is designed to offer travellers an assortment of gourmet meals, trendy appetizers, and decadent desserts, and showcase India's locally sourced culinary influence while keeping in line with the healthy eating trend.

"The airline’s bar menu now features a range of premium brands of spirits as well as a thoughtfully put-together wine list that includes fine French and Italian wines," the statement said, adding the new menus for breakfast, lunch, and dinner across all classes, feature a mix of fusion dishes and classics.

The airline also said that its first and business-class customers who are vegan would now be able to choose from a selection of plant-based meal options. Customers on board would be able to indulge in sophistication with Air India’s bar menu.

Speaking on the news, Air India's Head of inflight services Sandeep Verma said, "As part of our ongoing effort of transforming the Air India experience for guests, we have brought great thought and energy into our new menus. We want our guests to enjoy their food and beverage on board Air India flights much like they would at their favourite restaurants."

Verma added that the airline's underlying focus while designing the new menus has been on ensuring that they include nutritious options that are delicious, and on incorporating contemporary, sustainable practices.

