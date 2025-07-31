/Air India flight aborts take off: Delhi-London flight returns to bay - Here's what we know

Air India's Boeing flight, bound from Delhi to London, aborted takeoff at the Delhi airport on Thursday (July 31) due to a technical issue. The cockpit crew halted the takeoff and carried out precautionary checks as per the standard protocols.

The airline spokesperson issued a statement, saying that the cockpit crew decided to discontinue the takeoff for precautionary checks.

“Flight AI2017 operating from Delhi to London on 31 July returned to the bay due to a suspected technical issue. The cockpit crew decided to discontinue the take-off run following standard operating procedures and brought the aircraft back for precautionary checks," an Air India spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that an alternative aircraft is being deployed to fly the passengers to London at the earliest.

"Our ground staff is extending all support and care to the guests to minimise inconvenience caused due to this unexpected delay. At Air India, the safety and well-being of our passengers remain the top priority," the spokesperson said.

However, the details of the passengers could not be ascertained yet.

According to reports, India’s aviation regulator has found 51 safety violations at Air India over the past year during its annual inspection of all commercial airlines. Although not linked to last month’s fatal Boeing 787 crash that killed 260 people, the audit findings have renewed scrutiny of the national carrier.

According to the audit, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) flagged 263 safety issues across eight Indian airlines. Of these, Air India had the second-highest number of lapses (51), including seven Level 1 findings, the most serious classification, and 44 Level 2 lapses.

Later, Air India responded to the safety violations as the spokesperson said the airline was “fully transparent” during the audit process and added that these checks are routine for all airlines.