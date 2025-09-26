/Air India crash: Captain Sabharwal's grieving father informs aviation authority about investigators insinuating his son was at fault

Pushkar Raj Sabharwal, the father of deceased Air India pilot Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, wrote to the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) mentioning that Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB)officials visited him on August 30 under the pretext of giving condolences. And during their interaction, the officials insinuated that his son had cut off fuel after takeoff in the Air India flight AI-171 crash that claimed the lives of 241 on board. There was only one miraculous survivor in the incident that occurred in Ahmedabad on June 12.

In his email sent on September 17 to the FIP, Sabharwal wrote and as quoted by news agency Reuters, “During this interaction...they went beyond their mandate — speaking in innuendos and insinuating, on the basis of selective CVR (cockpit voice recorder) interpretation and a so-called ‘layered voice analysis’, that my son had moved the fuel control switches from RUN to CUTOFF after take-off.”

The initial reports mentioned the reason to be fuel being cut off, and the voice recordings from the cockpit had the pilots asking each other as to who cut off the fuel, and both responses were negative. Experts have weighed in on the matter as to how this could be a technical glitch.

About Air India flight crash

India witnessed a horrific aviation disaster on June 12 as Air India flight AI-171 crashed minutes after takeoff from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The plane burst into flames after piercing through a medical college mess, where young doctors were having their meals. The police recovered bodies from the crash site, which included 5 MBBS students.