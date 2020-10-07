Ahead of Taiwan's National Day, China asks Indian media to follow One-China policy

Ahead of Taiwan's National Day on October 10, the Chinese mission in Delhi has asked Indian media to follow "One-China" policy and not refer to Taiwan as a "nation".

In a letter to the Indian media, the Chinese mission said, "would like to remind our media friends that there is only one China in the world" and the "Government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legitimate government representing the whole of China."

Further explaining, "Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory. All countries that have diplomatic relations with China should firmly honour their commitment to the One-China policy, which is also the long-standing official position of the Indian government."

The letter came hours after leading National Newspapers in India carried full-page advert, on WION running a programme on Taiwanese national day. The programme will go on air on Wednesday at 7 pm and Thursday at 5.30 pm.

The letter by Chinese mission also hoped, "Indian media can stick to Indian government's position on Taiwan question and do not violate the One-China principle", asking the Indian media to not refer Taiwan as a "country" or “The Republic of China” or its Taiwan president Tsai ing-wen as President as it sends "wrong signals to the general public."

October 10, 2011, marks the start of Wuchang Uprising leading to the end of China's Qing Dynasty and establishment of the Republic of China. This day is marked in Taiwan amid celebrated even tension between China and Taiwan continues.