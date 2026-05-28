/After brief delay, Southwest Monsoon begins regaining momentum: When will it rain in Northern India?

India’s southwest monsoon is gradually advancing towards the surrounding seas of southern India, despite missing its expected early onset over Kerala in 2026. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed that the monsoon has further advanced towards the parts of the Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep region, Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea. This indicates that the seasonal rain-bearing system is slowly gathering after a brief slowdown.



The latest update issued by IMD on Wednesday (May 27) indicates that the favourable atmospheric and oceanic conditions are likely to help the monsoon to advance further over the next 2–3 days into more parts of the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal. It added that the system is currently expanding from the southwest Arabian Sea across the Bay of Bengal up to Myanmar, indicating that the weather system is gradually organising itself over the Indian Ocean region after the recent delay.

Why is the monsoon delayed?

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IMD had earlier predicted that the monsoon would arrive in Kerala around May 26, nearly five days before the usual onset date of June 1. However, the expected arrival was delayed because of a temporary weakening of monsoon winds and insufficient continuous rainfall activity along the Kerala coast.



This weakening was linked to a cyclonic system that developed over the Bay of Bengal, which disrupted the monsoon flow and postponed its advance. Even so, weather experts say the delay is not considered a major concern at this stage.



According to the latest IMD monsoon progression map, the system has already spread across large areas of the southern Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea, and is gradually advancing northwestward. Meteorologists noted that supportive atmospheric conditions continue to aid the monsoon’s movement. The IMD also clarified that although the monsoon is slightly behind the earlier forecast issued this month, its overall progression still remains largely in line with the normal seasonal pattern.

When will Monsoon arrive in the northern part of India?

Currently, IMD has not officially notified about the northern region that will experience a major delay in monsoon arrival, even though Kerala has seen a brief delay in the onset. Past data indicate that the southwest monsoon in Delhi reaches around June 27, with the latest development showing that this year the arrival will be between June 25 and 30.