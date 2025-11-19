/After 32 years, Tiger finally returns to Gujarat’s forest

In what one can call Gujarat’s golden chapter in Wildlife conservation and a historic moment, a tiger approximately four years old, which came from Madhya Pradesh, has made the forests of Ratanmahal its home for the past nine months.

With this, Gujarat has now become the only state in the country that provides shelter to three big cats, i.e Asian lion, leopard and tiger.

With the tiger now permanently staying in Ratanmahal, experts say this could pave the way for the revival of the tiger population in Gujarat, which had been officially declared extinct over two decades ago.

Forest Minister Arjun Modhwadia described the development as a proud moment for the state, emphasising that Gujarat’s diverse ecosystems are once again proving capable of supporting complex wildlife populations.

According to forest officials, the tiger is around four years old. Its movement is being monitored closely through camera traps and CCTV footage.

The department is taking steps to ensure that the habitat remains suitable and that the tiger continues to stay within the sanctuary. Efforts such as resettling prey species like chital and sambar are already underway.

Officials have now released clear photographic evidence confirming its sustained presence within Ratan Mahal’s dense forests.

Unlike earlier transient sightings in the 1980s and early 2000s, this tiger has stayed within Gujarat’s boundaries for an extended period, an indicator of favourable habitat conditions.