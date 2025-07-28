/Top 5 Tiger Reserves in India you must visit at least once for an unforgettable wildlife safari

India is home to 80% of the world's tigers and has 58 designated tiger reserves to conserve the wild cat population in the country. The conservation effort started way back in April 1973 under 'Project Tiger' with an aim to save Royal Bengal tiger from extinction. Since 2005, this project is being managed by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) to conserve the national animal. If you are planning to see the majestic tigers in their natural habitat then these must-visit locations should definitely be on your list.

This article could serve as your guide before you embark on your adventurous journey. Here are top 5 tiger reserves for every big cats lover and wildlife enthusiast.

1. Corbett Tiger Reserve, Uttarakhand

Jim Corbett National Park and Tiger Reserve, Uttarakhand Photograph: (Instagram)

Established in 1936, Corbett Tiger Reserve and National Park is India's oldest national park and a pioneer in tiger conservation. Nestled in the foothills of Himalayas, the reserve boasts lush landscapes, riverine belts, about 500 avian species and other wild animals like hog deer, rhesus macaque, yellow-throated marten with exotic wildlife species. The destination draws large number of tourists, wildlife photographers and environmentalists alike.

2. Bandhavgarh National Park, Madhya Pradesh



Situated in the Umaria District of Madhya Pradesh, Bandhavgarh is known for having one of the highest densities of tigers in India.

In this location, there is a high probability of spotting a tiger on your very first safari. Bandhavgarh is home to history, featuring ancient caves and iconic Bandhavgarh Fort only adding to its natural beauty. The best time to visit the destination is between October to June.

3. Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, Rajasthan

Tiger roaming in Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, Rajasthan Photograph: (Instagram)

Once a royal hunting ground for Jaipur Maharajas, Ranthambore Tiger Reserve is now one of the most popular tiger reserves worth visiting. Its rugged terrain, lakes, and majestic Ranthambore Fort serves as a dramatic backdrop during your safaris. What better that watching tigers basking in the sun. This tiger reserve is famous for its diurnal tigers, which are a blessing to all nature lovers and wildlife photographers.

4. Kanha Tiger Reserve, Madhya Pradesh



The Kanha Tiger Reserve was established in 1955, and it draws its name from the soil. Kanhar, a clay-like soil, is found in the low-lying land of this region. It is also a unique feature of the land. This massive forest is famous for its expansive meadows, horseshoe-shaped valley and rich biodiversity. Not just tigers, if lucky, you can also spot leopards, sloth bears, barasingha and more.

5. Periyar Tiger Reserve, Kerala

Periyar Tiger Reserve, Kerala Photograph: (Instagram)