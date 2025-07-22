/Wildlife exodus at Yellowstone National Park: Have animals sensed a disaster?

The Yellowstone National Park in the United States has witnessed dozens of earthquakes recently. According to US Geological Survey, in June alone, 60 tremors shook the park that spreads into Wyoming, Idaho and Montana. This activity has triggered fears that a volcanic eruption might be on the horizon. The Yellowstone Volcano Observatory, which oversees the park, is monitoring earthquake activity in the region. This has also led to reports that animals living here are fleeing the park, which is a sign of the looming disaster. These claims have flooded Instagram, TikTok and Facebook, with people saying that the wildlife has sensed that something is brewing inside the ground. Users think a volcano might soon erupt at the park, forcing the animals to take shelter on safer ground. There are even videos showing the animals leaving in groups. How much truth do these claims hold? According to the National Park Service, none. Also Read: Scientists are freezing human poop to prevent major disaster 100 years from now

Video shows animals leaving Yellowstone in groups

Park officials told USA TODAY that there is no scientific evidence that wildlife can sense disasters like earthquakes and volcanic eruptions before they occur. “Wildlife is not leaving Yellowstone National Park in large numbers,” Linda Veress, a spokesperson for the National Park Service, told the publication. There is also a video circulating on social media showing the animals leaving in droves. It is an AI-generated video where grizzly bears, mountain lions and elk are travelling in large groups, with the words "exodus in Yellowstone” flashing on the screen. Also Read: Organism discovered growing in radiation-filled Chernobyl reactor number 4. Is it possible?

Earthquakes at Yellowstone - Chances of a volcanic eruption

Commenting on the video, Veress said, "This rumour is false, and we believe the video that is circulating on social media is satirical in nature and uses AI-generated footage." According to NPS, nearly 300 species of birds, 16 of fish, five amphibian species, six reptile species and 67 mammal species reside in the Yellowstone National Park. The Yellowstone Volcano Observatory, comprising nine state and federal agencies, monitor and assesses volcanic, hydrothermal, and earthquake activity at the park. Veress said that scientists are closely watching all activity at the park, and have not recorded any sudden or strong earthquake activity, ground shifts, and volcanic gases yet. The volcano last erupted around 174,000 years ago, and Veress doesn't think an eruption is likely in the next "thousand or even 10,000 years."