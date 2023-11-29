Afghan diplomat in India asserts allegiance to Republic amid Taliban claims

In the midst of the Taliban's claims to take control of the Afghan embassy in Delhi, Afghan diplomat Zakia Wardak has staunchly asserted her allegiance to the Afghan republic.

Wardak, who has been serving as the consul general of Afghanistan in Mumbai for several years, emphasised, "We are working under the flag of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan."

In an interview with WION, she clarified the purpose of their efforts, stating, "Firstly, to support Afghans residing in India, and secondly, to seize every opportunity beneficial to the people of Afghanistan during these challenging times."

The Afghan Republic's flag, a tricolor featuring vertical black, red, and green stripes with the national emblem in white at the centre, serves as a symbolic representation of Wardak's alignment.

This flag is distinctly different from the Taliban's, which bears a white field with a black Shahada inscription.

The development comes at a time when Taliban's Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai declared in an interview with Afghanistan's state broadcaster RTA that "the embassy of Afghanistan in India will soon start operations."

Stanikzai also mentioned ongoing communication between the Taliban-run foreign ministry and Afghan consulates in Mumbai and Hyderabad.

Also Read | Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw drops major update on India’s bullet train project

Earlier in the month, the then-Afghan ambassador Farid Mamundzay, who is no longer in India, had announced the permanent closure of the embassy in New Delhi, citing "persistent challenges from the Indian government."

This was disputed and in response to Mamundzay's statement, a joint communication from Afghan Consul General Zakia Wardak in Mumbai and Consul General in Hyderabad, Sayed Mohammad Ibrahimkhil, highlighted their efforts to address the challenging situation.

Watch | India and Australia's bid to boost strategic cooperation × They stated, "We are in constant touch with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, and trying to address the current difficult situation wherein most of our former Embassy colleagues have received asylum and left India, therefore, we are facing a shortage of diplomatic and official staff."

Despite India's non-recognition of the Taliban regime in Kabul, the country had sent a "technical team" in June of the last year, consisting of diplomats and officials focused on delivering humanitarian assistance amid the unfolding crisis.