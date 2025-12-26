/Addiction to online betting apps claims another life; Telangana teen commits suicide over debt

A teenage boy in India's Telangana committed suicide after he lost Rs 1 lakh through a betting app. Eighteen-year-old Vikram a resident of the Kandukur area in the Sangareddy district died by consuming insecticide as reported by various media organisations. Vikram was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital by his parents but he died while being administered treatment. A case has been registered in this regard at the local police station.

Online betting apps linked to suicides

This comes immediately after Paladugu Sai, a taxi driver in Hyderabad ended his life amid mounting debt on online betting apps, reported NDTV.

Twenty-four-year-old Sai, a native of the Yadadri-Bhuvanagari district, had been addicted to online betting for the last two years. he used to borrow money from friends and also took bank loans to continue betting, said police, reported the media house.

Sai had a debt of Rs 15 lakh when he committed suicide, said the police.

In another such case a 32-year-old civil contractor from Madhya Pradesh allegedly died by suicide in his house in Bhopal last week after losing nearly Rs 30 lakh due to his addiction to online gaming.

A note recovered from his house said that he borrowed money from people in order to play an online game called Aviator.