Ganjam, India

In a shocking incident, a 45-year-old theatre actor was arrested after he killed a live pig on the stage, ripped its stomach and ate its raw meat while playing the role of a demon in Ramayana in Ganjam district of the Indian state of Odisha.

The incident caused statewide outrage and the issue was also raised in the assembly on Monday (Dec 2), where it was condemned.

The horrible incident was also criticised by political figures and animal rights advocates after videos went viral on social media.

Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmakers Babu Singh and Sanatan Bijuli, while speaking in the assembly, strongly denounced the event and said those responsible should be held accountable.

Along with the actor, Bimbadhar Gouda, one of the theatre's organisers was also arrested in Ralab village near the Hinjili police station on November 24. The police took the two into custody for violating the Wildlife Protection Act and causing cruelty to animals.

"We are also looking for the persons who displayed snakes in the theatre. They will also be arrested soon," said Berhampur Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sunny Khokar.

The name of the arrested organiser was not disclosed by the police.

In August last year, a guideline was issued by the state government in which the public display of snakes, which included certified snake handlers, was prohibited.

Displaying of snakes in public was also forbidden for even the qualified handlers.

"We have registered a case against the theatre actor who killed the pig and ate its meat in the theatre, and arrested him," Hinjili police station inspector-in-charge Srinibas Sethy said.

Theatre's gory performance to draw crowd

Sethy further said a gory performance was put on by the theatrical troupe to attract people during the Kanjianal Yatra festival.

He said the theatrical Ramayana included a display of snakes while the stomach of a live pig was ripped open with a knife by the demon and some of its organs were eaten in public view, even as the animal remained tied to the ceiling of the stage.

The play was organised by a group of villagers in the village on the occasion of Kanjianal Yatra. The occurrence of the event has outraged animal rights organisations and they have called for strict measures.

(With inputs from agencies)