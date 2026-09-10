/Abhishek Banerjee’s aide arrested after SC relief ends: BJP hints ‘head’ could be next

Sumit Roy, personal aide to TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, has been arrested by the West Bengal CID in the alleged government land fraud case in Salboni, West Midnapore.

The arrest came hours after the Supreme Court rejected Roy’s anticipatory bail plea and vacated its August 6 order staying his arrest.

CID officers picked Roy up from Abhishek Banerjee’s Kalighat residence, where they had gone looking for him. The action came after the Supreme Court cleared the way for his arrest.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The case concerns the alleged illegal transfer and sale of government land using forged documents. Investigators say forged title deeds have emerged in the probe. The case has been registered under provisions relating to cheating, criminal breach of trust, forgery, use of forged documents and criminal conspiracy.

Roy had earlier been denied anticipatory bail by the Calcutta High Court on August 3. The Supreme Court subsequently gave him interim protection and directed him to cooperate with the CID investigation. He had appeared before the CID several times, including for lengthy questioning.

The State had opposed further protection, arguing that Roy’s custodial interrogation was necessary.

And the BJP is now turning the arrest into a larger political issue.

Union Minister of State Sukanta Majumdar described Roy as the “ear” of a larger chain and suggested that the “head” would follow — a clear hint that Abhishek Banerjee could be next. Majumdar also alleged that Roy handled administrative matters on Banerjee’s behalf, including contacting senior government officials.

The Trinamool Congress has not yet issued an official response.

Since the BJP government led by Suvendu Adhikari took office in May, more than 100 TMC leaders, functionaries and workers have reportedly been arrested in cases involving corruption, extortion, post-poll violence, land and recruitment-related allegations, as well as older cases.