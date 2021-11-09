A fruit seller got one of India's highest civilian honours. Find out why

On Monday, November 8, President Ram Nath Kovind awarded the Padma Shri to Harekala Hajabba, an orange vendor in Mangaluru who saved money to establish a school in his town.

Harekala Hajabba, 68, was unfazed by the momentous event of his getting the Padma award, with cameras documenting the historic moment.

Hajabba, who never got any formal education, sells fruits in Mangaluru's Hampankatta market and has been recognised for donating the revenues of his earnings to the school's upkeep and maintenance.



Newpadapu, his village, lacked a school, depriving hundreds of children of a basic education.

Despite the fact that Hajabba lacked access to education, he vowed not to let youngsters suffer like he did.



"I didn't receive an education. This led me to build a school with a dream that every child in my village should be educated. Today, the school has 175 students with classes up to the 10th standard," said Harekala Hajabba.

Harekala Hajabba put his entire life resources on building a school in his hometown in the year 2000.

In 2020, the government honoured him by naming him as one of the winners of the Padma Shri award.

Due of the Covid epidemic, the Padma event was cancelled last year.

President Ram Nath Kovind handed Padma awards to 73 people, some posthumously, during a ceremony at New Delhi's Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.

According to a statement made by the President's office, four of them were Padma Vibhushan, eight were Padma Bhushan, and 61 were Padma Shri awards for the year 2020.

Padma awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri, and are announced each year on the eve of Republic Day.

The Padma Vibhushan for extraordinary and distinguished service, the Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of high rank, and the Padma Shri for distinguished service in any area are the awards.

