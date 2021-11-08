Padma Awards 2021: Foreign dignitaries honoured by highest civilian awards of India

India's highest civilian awards, the Padma Award, are given in three categories; Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. Awards are given to honour individuals from a variety of fields, such as art, social work, public affairs, science, and politics.

With them being India's highest civilian awards, you probably won't expect non-Indian citizens to be accorded with the honour. However, not just one to two, but ten foreign nationals, OCI, NRI, PIO's have been honoured this year.

Let's take a look at the awardees: