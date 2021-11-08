Padma Awards 2021: Foreign dignitaries honoured by highest civilian awards of India

India's highest civilian awards, the Padma Award, are given in three categories; Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. Awards are given to honour individuals from a variety of fields, such as art, social work, public affairs, science, and politics.

With them being India's highest civilian awards, you probably won't expect non-Indian citizens to be accorded with the honour. However, not just one to two, but ten foreign nationals, OCI, NRI, PIO's have been honoured this year.

Let's take a look at the awardees: 

Shri Narinder Singh Kapany, United States

Shri Narinder Singh Kapany, an Indian-American scientist known as the Father of Fibre Optics, was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan posthumously. Kapany contributed to the high-speed internet technology and the development of fibre optics.

Sri Wayan Dibia, Indonesia

Sri Wayan Dibia is one of Bali's most renowned Kecak Dancers and Scholars. Kecak is a traditional Indonesian art form depicting Ramayana chapters. Dibia has been recognized with Padma Shri 2021 for his contribution to the art.

Shinzo Abe, Japan

Shinzo Abe, Japan's former and longest-serving prime minister, has been honoured with the Padma Vibhushan award for his contributions to Indo-Japanese relations.

Shri Nicholas Kazanas, Greece

Shri Nicholas Kazanas, an eminent Indologist from Athens, Greece, who has written and translated multiple books on Vedas and Upanishads, has been awarded the Padma Shri 2021.

Ms Sanjida Khatun, Bangladesh

Ms Sanjida Khatun is the co-founder of Bangladesh Mukti Sangrami Shilpi Sangstha and Chhayanaut and a Bangladesh Liberation War Heroine. Padma Shri was conferred on her this year. 

Shri Rattan Lal, United States

Shri Rattan Lal, winner of the World Food Prize, is an Indo-American soil scientist known for his work in soil conservation on four continents. This year, he has been awarded the Padma Shri.

Col Quazi Sajjad Ali Zahir, Bangladesh

Col Quazi Sajjad Ali Zahir, has been awarded the Padma Shri this year. He is a Bangladesh Liberation War Veteran and the founder of Shuddhoi Muktijoddho, which recognizes indigenous war veterans.

Father Vallés, Spain

Spanish-Indian Gujarati Author Father Vallés has developed a new style of writing in Gujarati with short sentences. Padma Shri has been conferred posthumously on him this year.

Shri Peter Brook, United Kingdom

Shri Peter Brook, the renowned Theatre and Film Director, is best known for adapting Mahabharat into a stage play and touring it all over the world. He has won numerous Tony Awards and Emmy Awards and will be honoured with the Padma Shri this year.

Srikant Datar, United States

Srikant Datar, an eminent economist and educator, is one of the recipients of the Padma Shri 2021 award. He became the dean of Harvard Business School on January 1, 2021.

