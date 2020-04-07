A disinfection gateway to the rescue? Kerala's portable booth can combat COVID-19

Kerala has, in the wake of COVID-19 ravaging the entire world, secured itself the distinction of developing a disinfection gateway -- for decontamination of people.

The Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCIMST) has developed a 'Disinfection Gateway' -- a portable booth, equipped with a system for generating hydrogen peroxide mist and UV-based decontamination facility. Hydrogen Peroxide fumes decontaminate the body, hands and clothes of a person.

The UV system decontaminates the chamber.

PROCESS

The sensors mounted in the chamber detect the entry of a person and start the Hydrogen Peroxide mist generation process.

The person is required to walk through the chamber to the chamber's end. When the person exits, the system shuts off the hydrogen peroxide fumigation system and turns on the UV lamp inside the chamber to decontaminate it.

The whole process takes only 40 seconds.

The system has see-through glass panels on sidewalls for monitoring purpose.

The UV light -- turned on for three minutes -- is used to disinfect the chamber after each patient leaves.

India's tally of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 4,421 on Tuesday. Out of the 4,421 cases, 3,981 are active cases while 325 have been cured or discharged and one has migrated. The death toll stands at 114.

Also read: COVID-19 cases climb to 4,421 in India, death toll stands at 114