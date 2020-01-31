9-year-old Indian climate activist Licypriya Kangujam's Twitter account restored after being suspended

Days after Indian climate activist Licypriya Kangujam raised her voice over being called as "Greta of India", she found that her Twitter account was restored after being suspended for few hours.

"No one can judge people on age. Age doesn’t matter to make a difference. This is child power. Twitter shouldn’t attempt to silence the voice of young climate activist in any part of the world in future," Licypriya told WION after her account was restored.

Earlier, after her account's suspension, she had said that "my recent post was never against anyone or never abusive to anyone in particular".

" I just used Greta name as to stop calling me “Greta of India” by some media for my activities. My post had over 1.9 million views in the last 2 days with over 135,000 likes and over 29,000 shares," she added.

17-year-old climate justice activist, Xiye Bastida, too came to her support and urged for the restoration of her account. She tweeted, "Dont let this go unnoticed, and say something".

Considering her age as a factor behind the suspension, Licyrpiya said, "I have seen many verified Twitter accounts under the age of 13 years operating with the consent of parents or guardians. I don’t think this would be the reason to suspend my account."

While Licypriya claims that her age cannot be a factor behind the suspension, according to Twitter, the company opts to ban anyone whose date of birth — whether it was provided at the time of signing up or later — indicates they were under the age of 13 when they signed up for the service.

In a series of tweets, she rejected the comparison and appealed to the media to recognise her identity and story. "If you call me 'Greta of India', you are not covering my story. You are deleting a story, " she tweeted.