/82 km in 45 minutes: PM Modi to inaugurate India’s first Namo Bharat RRTS; check route details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to inaugurate the India's first India’s first Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday (Feb 22). The 82-km Namo Bharat corridor will ease the traffic and cut vehicular pollution in the National Capital region (NCR) by connecting New Delhi to major urban centres such as Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Modinagar and Meerut at a significantly higher speed.



Built at a cost of Rs 30,274 crore, the Delhi–Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (Delhi–Meerut RRTS) is the country’s first Regional Rapid Transit System with a design speed of 180 km per hour. It aims to transform regional connectivity across the National Capital Region.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate Meerut Metro services between Meerut South and Modipuram. In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, Meerut Metro and Namo Bharat will operate on the same infrastructure.

At around 12:30 PM, the Prime Minister will flag off the Meerut Metro and Namo Bharat Train at Shatabdi Nagar Namo Bharat Station. From there, he will undertake the Metro Ride to Meerut South Station. At around 1 PM, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and dedicate to the nation various development projects worth around ₹12,930 crore in Meerut. He will also address the gathering on the occasion, according to an official statement.

Meerut Metro will be India’s fastest metro system with a maximum operational speed of around 120 kmph. Metro will cover the entire stretch in just 30 minutes, with all the scheduled stoppages enroute.

During its pre-launch trial on Friday, the Namo Bharat Rail covered 82 km in just 40 minutes-cloaking top speed of 159 km, though without stoppage.

Once the full Delhi–Meerut RRTS corridor becomes operational, Namo Bharat trains will run every 10 minutes, improving from the current 15-minute frequency. The high-speed service will cover the entire 82 km stretch between Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi and Modipuram in Meerut in about 58 minutes.

Know the RRTS route

The Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor has a total of 16 stations, of which 11 are currently operational. Here’s the complete station list:



1. Jangpura

2. Sarai Kale Khan

3. New Ashok Nagar

4. Anand Vihar

5. Sahibabad

6. Ghaziabad

7. Guldhar

8. Duhai

9. Duhai Depot

10. Muradnagar

11. Modi Nagar South

12. Modi Nagar North

13. Meerut South

14. Shatabdi Nagar

15. Begumpul

16. Modipuram