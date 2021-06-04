68% decline in daily coronavirus cases: India health ministry

India's top adviser to the government, Dr VK Paul said today that India has administered one dose of the vaccine to 17.2 crore people in the country.

"We have overtaken the US in terms of the number of people who have received the first dose of vaccine," VK Paul, Niti Ayog member, said.

Paul informed that Covaxin and Zydus have already been tested on children, however, 25 crore vaccines need to produce.

Meanwhile, India's health ministry said that there has been a continuous decrease in districts reporting over 100 average coronavirus cases daily.

"If we analyse data in comparison to May 7 when the highest number of cases was reported, we are recording a 68 per cent decline in daily cases," health ministry official Lav Agrawal said. The ministry said at least 60 per cent of the elderly population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Maharashtra which is the hardest hit due to the virus reported over 14,000 fresh coronavirus cases including 289 deaths in the last 24 hours with capital Mumbai reporting 973 new cases. The number of active cases in the city now stands at over 16,300.

According to reports, Maharashtra has recorded over 600 cases of Mucormycosis with more than 4,000 patients under treatment amid the second coronavirus wave in the country.

Tamil Nadu which has witnessed a continuous surge in virus cases during the second wave registered over 22,650 cases and 463 deaths with active cases at over 2,68,960. Kerala also continues to reel under the virus surge with over 16,200 coronavirus cases and 135 deaths in the last 24 hours.

India's capital on Friday reported 523 cases a huge dip from the number of cases last month when over 20,000 cases were being registered daily. The city reported 50 deaths with the positivity rate at less than 1 per cent, according to the health ministry.

