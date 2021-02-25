57 countries join India on COVID vaccine IPR waiver: Indian minister

Commerce and Industry Minister of India Piyush Goyal said on Thursday that 57 countries across the globe have supported proposal spearheaded by India and South Africa for COVID vaccine Intellectual Property Rights waiver. The proposal was submitted by India and SA last year, at World Trade Organisation (WTO).

57 countries have already joined India's leadership in demanding Intellectual Property Waiver for COVID-19 vaccine. Leaders everywhere are rising up to the challenge and joining PM Narendra Modi ji's call for affordable health for the entire world," he tweeted.

"World cannot continue to engage in endless discussions while millions of lives & livelihoods are lost. Intellectual Property waiver on COVID-19 medicine provides an opportunity to rejuvenate the world. Hope the world leaders join India in that effort," he added.

The joint demand put forth by India and South Africa has found stiff opposition from western countries but has also found support from prominent power corridors.

114 European Union Parliamentarians or MEPs have already issued declaration and have called on the bloc to support the proposal of IPR waiver for coronavirus vaccine.

The declaration said, "EU’s open opposition to the TRIPS waiver risks exacerbating a dangerous North-South divide when it comes to affordable access to COVID-19 diagnostics, personal protective equipment, treatments, and vaccines."

Pointing out to the need for an IPR waiver, it said, "WTO decision on a potential waiver offers a crucial and much-needed act of effective solidarity as it is an important step towards increasing local production in partner countries and, ultimately, suppressing this pandemic on a global scale."

European Council is due to meet on Thursday (February 25).