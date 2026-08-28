/5 years after GSLV-F10 failure, ISRO to replace Earth-imaging GISAT

Five years ago, in August 2021, the Indian space agency ISRO launched India's first agile Earth observation satellite, GISAT-1, from Sriharikota on the GSLV-F10 rocket. The satellite was lost after the mid-flight failure of the rocket. WION has learnt that the 52-meters-tall, three-stage GSLV-F17 rocket, carrying a replacement for the GISAT, has been moved to the second launchpad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre(SDSC), Sriharikota, around 8:00 am, Friday, 28th August. It is a standard practice at ISRO to move its relatively larger rockets (such as PSLV, GSLV, LVM3) to the launchpad a week ahead of the liftoff date. The GSLV-F17 rocket will be carrying a strategic-use Earth-imaging satellite known as GISAT-1A or EOS-05, which is a replacement for the GISAT-1 lost in 2021.

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This upcoming launch, scheduled for the first week of September, will also mark the end of ISRO's seven-month period of lull. The Government-run ISRO has not launched any of its rockets so far in 2026, after the mid-flight failure of the PSLV-C62 rocket in January this year, which happened to be the second PSLV failure in a row. The PSLV-C61 rocket also failed mid-flight in May 2025. Such back-to-back failures are unprecedented in the 33 years of PSLV flights. While the C-61 carried ISRO's strategic-use Earth-imaging satellite EOS-09, the C-62 carried an Earth-imaging satellite EOS-N1 and more than a dozen customer satellites.

Weighing over 2,200kg, the EOS-05/GISAT-1A is an agile Earth observation satellite that is to be placed in Geostationary orbit, about 36,000 km above the Earth. The GSLV rocket will hurl the satellite into an initial elliptical(egg-shaped) orbit, following which the satellite will fire its onboard engines to gradually circularize its orbit and reach its final destination. This satellite is meant to provide near real-time imaging of large-area regions of interest at frequent intervals, for quick monitoring of natural disasters, episodic events, and any short-term events, to obtain spectral signatures for agriculture, forestry, water bodies, as well as for disaster warning, cyclone monitoring, cloud burst/thunderstorm monitoring etc.

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Better late than never: A resurrection for GISAT

GISAT-1, India's first agile Earth observation satellite, was launched from Sriharikota on the GSLV-F10 rocket on August 12, 2021. While the first and second stages of the rocket performed normally, the final Cryogenic Stage did not ignite due to a technical anomaly. The mission couldn't be accomplished as intended and the satellite GISAT-1 was lost during the mid-flight failure. GISAT-1A or EOS-05, which ISRO intends to launch next week, is a replacement for the lost GISAT-1.

Losses and failures are common in spaceflight. However, the ability to return with a successful mission is the true test of any spacefaring entity. That it has taken five long years for India to replace a satellite lost in 2021, is a sad and pitiable reminder of the pace at which strategic missions are being executed.