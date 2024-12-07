Hyderabad, India

At least five people were killed and one person was injured after a car plunged into a lake in the Indian state of Telangana on Saturday (Dec 7). They were travelling near Jalalpur village of Yadadri Bhongir district when the car went out of control and landed in the lake.

The victims were residents of the LC Nagar area in Hyderabad and were intoxicated during the accident. They reportedly left their homes at night and reached the village early morning to consume fresh toddy.

The victims have been identified as Vamsi (23), Dignesh (21), Harsha, Vinay, Manikanth, and Balu (19). All of them were residents of Hyderabad, police told India Today.

“The bodies of the deceased will be handed over to their families following legal formalities. Investigations into the cause of the accident are ongoing," the police said.

According to the police, they rushed to the site of the accident after receiving the information and took the injured person to the nearest hospital while dead bodies were taken out from the lake. The bodies have been sent for postmortem. A video also emerged showing locals and police working together to get the car out of the lake.

Police said a case has been registered and the bodies will be handed out to families after legal formalities.

(With inputs from agencies)