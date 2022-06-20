5 countries, including India, reject Pak's attempt to list Indian national as UN terrorist

Five countries, including India, have rejected the Pakistani attempt to list an Indian National as a United Nations-listed international terrorists. Islamabad had planned to list Gobinda Patnaik Duggivalasa at the United Nations Security Council's 1267 committee, claiming he was involved in terror attacks in the country.

Countries that supported the Indian bid are the UK, US, France, and Albania. Three of the counties are permanent member of the security council, while Albania is the President of the Council for this month. In 2020 as well the same name was rejected by 5 members of the committee. Pakistan's attempt to list him again is seen as wasting the time of the United Nations Security Council. Indian envoy to UN T.S. Tirumurti had that time termed it as, "Pakistan's blatant attempt to politicise 1267 special procedure on terrorism by giving it a religious colour."

Pakistan’s blatant attempt to politicize 1267 special procedure on terrorism by giving it a religious colour, has been thwarted by UN Security Council. We thank all those Council members who have blocked Pakistan’s designs. @MEAIndia @DrSJaishankar @PMOIndia @harshvshringla — PR/Amb T S Tirumurti (@ambtstirumurti) September 2, 2020 ×

The development comes even as last week, China had put a hold on the UN listing of Lashkar-e-Tayyiba's 2nd command Abdul Rehman Makki. While China's hold lasts for 6-month, Pakistan's attempt to again list the Indian national has been rejected by all members of the UNSC.

The proposal was jointly given by India and US on 1st June and circulated to the members of the United Nations Security Council 1267 committee also known as UN Security Council’s Al-Qaeda (Dae’sh) and ISIL Sanctions Committee. 16th was the last before which any objection could be raised to which China had put a hold.

Makki has a reward of $2 million on him by US Govt and both Washington & Delhi have listed him as a terrorist under domestic laws. He is 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed's Brother-in-law & close to al-Qaeda's Ayman al-Zawahiri & Taliban leadership.

The development is seen as China's support to Pakistan at the UN, a nexus seen in other multilateral organisations.

