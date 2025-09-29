/40 deaths at Karur political rally: TVK, BJP seek CBI probe

The death of 40 persons and hospitalisation of 50 persons following the stampede at actor-politician Vijay's political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, has sparked calls for probing the incident. While the retired judge appointed by Tamil Nadu's DMK Government has commenced her investigation into Saturday's stampede, the BJP and Vijay's TVK are not convinced with the DMK Government's probe.

Vijay's TVK party has approached the Madras High Court seeking a probe by Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) or a Special Investigation Team(SIT). The party urged the court to take suo motu cognizance of the incident and ensure an impartial investigation. It was mentioned that only a probe led by an independent agency can uncover the lapses that led to the large scale loss of life during the party's public meeting. The matter is expected to be taken up for hearing Monday afternoon.

BJP has raised demands for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI), while Vijay's TVK party has said it is approaching the High Court to request a probe by an investigation agency or a Special Investigation Team. Vijay's party, which is set to make its election debut in summer 2026, alleges that the Karur tragedy was the result of a "conspiracy by the ruling DMK."

K. Annamalai, the former President of the Tamil Nadu BJP has raised several questions against the DMK Government and its Police force. A former Police officer, Annamalai pointed out that Vijay and his party could seek permission for a political rally with ten thousand attendees, but it is the State Police and Intelligence department's duty to anticipate and deploy personnel accordingly. He also criticized the Government's decision to grant permission for a seven-hour window between 3pm and 10pm. "Police should have granted permission for about two hours, Vijay can come and deliver his speech in about 20 minutes" he said.

Further, Annamalai questioned the rationale behind a single-member Government-appointed committee probing the case. He alleged that the retired judge who is handpicked by the Chief Minister would not criticize the lapses on the part of the State Government. He emphasized that various aspects must be probed by the CBI -"how did the crowd get agitates? Who threw the slipper at Vijay? Did a few miscreants infiltrate the crowd and create trouble?".

While Annamalai did not lash out at Vijay for the tragedy, he criticized the planning and execution of Vijay's political rally.

"Vijay has every right to go anywhere and campaign, and people have right to go and watch anybody. It is the Government's duty to facilitate and provide security. However, Vijay must be more responsible. He campaigns only during Saturdays when women and children turn up in large numbers and there are big crowds. He is doing this despite knowing the risks fully well."

He also questioned why Vijay was campaigning at a single spot in every district, as opposed to multiple campaign stops in every district. He reasoned that campaigning at multiple spots in a single district would prevent overcrowding and congestion.

What the Tamil Nadu Police said...

Tamil Nadu Police have said that they permitted the event at the said venue, after considering that the earlier two venues suggested by the TVK party were deemed unfit for a dense crowd. It was stated that 500 personnel were deployed on site for security duty for Vijay's event. Police officials contrasted this to 137 personnel that were deployed at the same venue for the election campaign of AIADMK leader and Leader of Opposition Edappadi Palaniswami.