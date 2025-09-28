/'Stone-pelting, lathi-charge': Vijay moves HC, alleges 'stampede plot' in his Karur rally

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Sunday (Sep 28) sought a suo motu cognisance into the stampede that took place in Karur district of Tamil Nadu in actor-turned-politician Vijay's rally. Justice Dhandapani allowed an urgent mention of the case, and the case is likely to be taken up tomorrow at the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court. In its plea, the party has alleged a ‘stampede plot’, citing that there was stone-pelting in the crowd and a police lathi-charge at the venue. The party alleged that the tragedy was not accidental but the result of a “conspiracy.” This comes after Vijay announced ₹20 lakh ($22,530.78) for the kin of stampede victims and ₹2 lakh ($2,409) for the injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced ex gratia of two lakh rupees from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to the next of kin of each deceased and ₹50,000 each to those injured. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has ordered a judicial probe and announced a commission to be headed by retired judge Aruna Jagadeesan to probe into the incident. The Tamil Nadu government also announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh to the families of the deceased, and ₹1 lakh for all those injured in the tragedy.

A massive crowd had gathered for actor-turned-politician Vijay's rally on Saturday (Sep 27). According to Tamil Nadu DGP G Venkatraman, the delayed arrival of Vijay to the rally venue led to the stampede. He also said the crowd at the venue was much more than what the permission was sought for, specifying that the permission was sought for a gathering of 10,000 people, but the crowd swelled to 27,000 people. Vijay was reportedly seven hours late for the rally. In his first response, Vijay said he was "heartbroken" and in "unbearable pain". Taking to his X handle, the actor-turned-politician wrote, "My heart is broken; I am in unbearable, indescribable pain and sorrow". ON Sunday, he announced compensation for the victims, calling the loss “irreparable.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source