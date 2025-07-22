In a real-life twist, a humble hostel room turned into a drone innovation lab. Jayant Khatri and Sourya Choudhury, two 20-year-old students from BITS Hyderabad, had created their start-up Apollyon Dynamics, a defence tech startup which delivered 300kmph, radar-proof, bomb-dropping kamikaze drone to Indian Army units in Jammu, Chandimandir, Panagarh and Arunachal Pradesh.

The startup incubated in the corridors and dorm rooms of BITS Pilani delivered the units within two months of beginning operations. Their flagship product is nearly five times faster than commercial drones and capable of delivering 1kg payloads with precision, said a report by Times of India. They are built with carbon-fibre frames, AI-powered flight systems, and encrypted communication protocols. These UAVs can adapt mid-flight, dodge radar, and strike targets with surgical precision.

The army's procurement of these drones comes amid heightened focus on homegrown defence manufacturing, with the BITS manufacturer delivering these combat-grade UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles), representing Make in India vision in the most futuristic form. These systems are built in-house and are designed for surveillance and defence objectives with a focus on reliability and adaptability to terrains and missions. Officials revealed that these drones have undergone field trials in high-risk zones and passed with flying colours.

"Our shared love of robotics brought us together. We started with a defence-tech club on campus. Then came the orders — that's when we knew we had to go big," said Sourya Choudhury, native of Kolkata.

“I sent out cold emails to Army officers via LinkedIn. A colonel responded and invited us for a demo in Chandigarh,” said Khatri, to TOI.

They are planning now for next-gen Vertical Take Off and Landing platforms and fixed-wing systems. The startup is also providing training to armed forces on using these drones.