24-year-old man kills elderly woman in India’s Rajasthan, then eats her flesh

A 24-year-old man was arrested from India’s western Rajasthan state for allegedly killing an elderly woman and then consuming her flesh.

It is said that the man—Surendra Thakur, a resident of Mumbai city in Maharashtra—was suffering from “hydrophobia” — a fear of water caused by late-stage rabies infection—causing him to act irrationally. The doctors said that he was bitten by a “rabid dog” in the past and did not get the treatment on time.

Police, quoting eyewitnesses, said that the incident took place in Saradhana village under Pali district on Friday.

The deceased, Shanti Devi (65), had gone to graze her cattle when the accused suddenly ambushed her and stoned her to death.

“The accused is behaving like a mentally sick patient and in an aggressive manner. We have admitted him to the hospital where his medical examination is going on. Even in the hospital, he created a ruckus, after which he was tied up by the nursing staff on a bed,” Jaitaran Deputy Superintendent of Police Sukhram Bishnoi told PTI news agency.

According to police, Thakur had a bus ticket with him, which later confirmed his place of residence to be Mumbai city. It is not known why came to Saradhana village.

The victim’s son, Biren Kathat, then lodged a police complaint accusing the 24-year-old of killing his mother and eating her flesh. Accused charged with cannibalism Thakur has been booked under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) and also charged with cannibalism.

“I was returning after grazing goats when I saw the man who was eating the flesh of the deceased woman. I got scared and ran from the spot,” Kathat was quoted as saying, adding that he also saw the blood-stained face of the accused.

The locals initially got scared after seeing his blood-stained face, but they then chased after him when Thakur tried to escape. Eventually, the residents were able to catch him and hand him over to the police.

“A patient has been admitted at Bangar Hospital who is suffering from hydrophobia. It is possible that a rabid dog might have bitten him in the past. He might not have got vaccinated and because of this, he developed hydrophobia or rabies,” Dr Praveen said.

Meanwhile, the police handed over the body of the woman to the family members after the autopsy.

(With inputs from agencies)