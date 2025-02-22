West Bengal on Saturday (Feb 22) has reported its second Guillain-Barre Syndrome fatality since January, with 22-year-old Khairul Sheikh succumbing to the disease.

Advertisment

The deceased is a resident of the Suti area in the state's Murshidabad district. He is a former para-medical student of state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

Sheikh, a former paramedical student, had traveled to Bihar for a job and fell ill, returning to his ancestral home in Suti before being admitted to R.G. Kar Hospital.

Also read | 'Worrisome, concerning’: S Jaishankar expresses concern over ‘$21 million’ USAID row

Advertisment

Deaths suspected to be caused by GBS

Last month, the West Bengal Health Department maintained that Guillain-Barre Syndrome is not new to the state or country, with sporadic reports in the past. However, the recent cluster of cases has raised concerns.

This case follows the death of a 10-year-old student on January 28, also suspected to be caused by Guillain-Barre Syndrome, although the state Health Department and hospital authorities didn't confirm the diagnosis. Another 17-year-old from North 24 Parganas district also reportedly died from the syndrome.

Advertisment

Also read | Bus travelling from Mata Vaishno Devi to Delhi skids off-road near Jammu, 1 dead, 16 injured

However, the authorities of the hospital, instead of directly stating that the Guillain-Barre Syndrome was the reason for the death claimed that the death was due to septic shock and myocarditis, with the possibility of the disease being the underlying condition.

Over 100 people affected by GBS in Maharashtra

Maharashtra has witnessed a surge in Guillain-Barre Syndrome cases, with over 100 reported incidents, primarily in Pune. This cluster of cases has sparked concern among health authorities, prompting investigations into potential causes.

As per the figures available, of the 110 reported cases in Maharashtra, 88 were from Pune, 15 were from Pimpri, and the remaining seven were from other districts. Out of the total reported cases, as many as 73 were men and the rest were women.

(With inputs from agencies)