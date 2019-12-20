2008 Jaipur bomb blast case: Court sentences 4 convicts to death 

A Jaipur court on Friday announced the quantum of sentence for the four convicts in the 2008 Jaipur bomb blast case.

All the convicts have been given a death sentence in the case, news agency ANI reported.

The convicts - Sarvar Aazmi, Mohammad Saif, Saifur Rahman and Salman - will be hanged till death, the court announced today.

2008 Jaipur bomb blasts case: Jaipur court announces quantum of sentence in the matter, all the four convicts - Sarvar Aazmi, Mohammad Saif, Saifur Rahman, and Salman, to be hanged till death.

The judgement comes after a special court on Wednesday convicted four people in connection with the 2008 Jaipur bomb blasts case.

The four were convicted under different sections of the law, including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Close to eighty persons were killed and more than 183 were injured in the Jaipur bomb blasts when eight explosions took place on May 13, 2008.

