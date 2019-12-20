2008 Jaipur bomb blast case: Court sentences 4 convicts to death 

WION Web Team New Delhi, India Dec 20, 2019, 04.48 PM(IST) Edited By: Sparshita Saxena

Representative Image.  Photograph:( ANI )

Story highlights

The convicts - Sarvar Aazmi, Mohammad Saif, Saifur Rahman and Salman - will be hanged till death, the court announced today.

A Jaipur court on Friday announced the quantum of sentence for the four convicts in the 2008 Jaipur bomb blast case

All the convicts have been given a death sentence in the case, news agency ANI reported. 

The judgement comes after a special court on Wednesday convicted four people in connection with the 2008 Jaipur bomb blasts case.

The four were convicted under different sections of the law, including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Close to eighty persons were killed and more than 183 were injured in the Jaipur bomb blasts when eight explosions took place on May 13, 2008. 

(With inputs from ANI) 