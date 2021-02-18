1971 war veterans honoured by Indian Army in Tirupati, as part of ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’

Keeping in line with the year-long celebration of the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation war victory, war veteran Maha Vir chakra Major General C.Venugopal and two Vir Chakra recipients were felicitated at his residence in the temple city of Tirupati.

The ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashal’ or the flame of glory, which is being taken on a pan-India tour, was brought to the city on Wednesday. The flame was lit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mark the golden jubilee of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan reddy and senior army officials visited Major General C.Venugopal at his residence and felicitated the nonagenarian. Among those felicitated were the family members of Late Nk. Jajula Sanyasi and also Sep Kolli John Krishtepher, in absentia. The Army will also be carrying soil from the holy land of Tirupati, in recognition of the acts of bravery of the sons of the soil, in the service to the nation. The soil so collected will be placed at the National War Memorial in New Delhi.

Speaking to Zee Media about the event, Lt. Gen Arun, General officer Commanding, Dakshin Bharat Area said that the celebration at Tirupati was meant to convey the significance of the 1971 victory to younger generations. “General Venugopal Rao is among the bravest and greatest sons of Tirupati, his bravery knows no bounds and he served with the 5/1 Gorkha Rifles,” he said.

1971 was a prestigious war for us, we are grateful to the government of India for their efforts to felicitate us and make us feel proud. Soldiers like us are always ready to ensure that the Indian flag flutters high and make sacrifices for the nation said Dr Naseeruddin, Retd Captain AMC, who had served the Indian Army during the 1971 war.

“We treated the Pakistani Prisoners of War well, despite having captured them and having won. We treated them like our brothers while in custody and not as prisoners”, Dr. Naseeruddin, Retd Captain AMC told Zee Media.