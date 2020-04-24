1,684 coronavirus cases in 24 hours, confirmed cases nationwide at 23,077: India health ministry

India's health ministry said today that in the last 24 hours, 1,684 coronavirus cases were reported in the country with the total number of confirmed cases rising to 23,077.

"In the last 28 days, 15 districts have had no new case. There are 80 districts in the country that have reported no new cases in last 14 days," health ministry official Lav Agarwal said while briefing reporters at a press conference.

The official said India's recovery rate of coronavirus is now at 20.57 per cent.

The National Centre for Disease Control declared that "surveillance" is its "primary weapon" in the fight against coronavirus.

"About 9.45 lakh people are on surveillance system," Sujeet Singh, Director of National Centre for Disease Control, said.

Amid the crisis, the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) wrote to the West Bengal chief secretary after visiting hospitals dealing with coronavirus patients in Kolkata, and said that wait-time for COVID=19 test results for some patients was over 5 days. It recommended increasing tests to 2,500-5000 a day.

Meanwhile, in Bihar 15 more coronavirus cases were reported taking the number of cases to 197 even as Uttarakhand police informed that 2,112 cases have been registered and 9,320 people arrested in connection with violation the norms of the lockdown.