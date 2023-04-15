16 die, 48 hospitalised after consuming spurious liquor in India’s Bihar

At least 16 people were reported dead and over 48 hospitalised after drinking spurious alcohol in India’s Bihar state, where alcohol has been banned since 2016. The death toll is expected to rise further as most of those hospitalised are in critical condition.

The tragedy was reported in various villages such as Lakshmipur, Paharpur, and Harsiddhi. They all fall under Motihari district, which is around 150 kilometres northwest of the state capital Patna.

The incident was first reported on Friday evening in Lakshmipur.

According to local media reports, a special team of the Prohibition Unit from Patna has been deployed to Motihari to investigate the matter. The special team consists of five police officers. There are two DSPs and three inspectors.