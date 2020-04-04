15 Indians die globally due to coronavirus

Fifteen Indians have died globally due to COVID-19 crisis, with a maximum number in the US at 6 followed by 5 in Italy. Two Indians have died in UAE, while one each in Iran and Egypt.

The authorities have begun the process of repatriation of bodies.

Meanwhile, the maximum number of Indians infected with COVID-19 is in Iran's Qom city where a quarantine centre has been created by the Indian mission in Iran.

One Indian national in Sweden had committed suicide after getting COVID-19 positive report.

Globally, India has evacuated more than 2500 of its citizens from 4 countries including China, Japan, Iran and Italy over the deadly COVID-19 crisis.

Last week PM Modi had a video conference with Indian envoys across the world over the COVID-19 crisis. In the meet that lasted for 75 minutes, PM Modi complimented Heads of Missions for their "efforts to evacuate Indians stranded abroad" and "also to address other problems Indians might face abroad, including arranging shelter, where necessary and feasible" said a PMO release.

During the meet, the Heads of Beijing, Washington DC, Tehran, Rome, Berlin, Kathmandu, Abu Dhabi, Kabul, Male, and Seoul missions spoke to PM Modi shared their perspectives about the on-ground situation

The US seems to have become the epicentre of the crisis, after Europe with nearly 1500 deaths in the country in the 24 hours period between Thursday and Friday. The number of people dead in the US due to COVID is over 7000.

The pandemic which started in China has spread across the world has infected more than 1,000,000 around the world with 50,000 deaths globally.