‘Will look into it’: Chief Justice of India responds to uproar over Supreme Court's Delhi-NCR stray dog ban

Published: Aug 13, 2025, 11:09 IST | Updated: Aug 13, 2025, 11:13 IST
(L) Street Dogs, (R) Protests against SC order Photograph: (Combination created using images from ANI)

Chief Justice of India BR Gavai on Wednesday (Aug 13) said that he would look into the Supreme Court order banning stray dogs from the streets of Delhi-NCR. The CJI's reassurance comes amid uproar over the Indian top court's Monday order that gave concerned authorities the task of picking up thousands of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR within eight weeks and housing them in dedicated dog shelters, which are yet to be set up.
(BREAKING NEWS, More to follow)

