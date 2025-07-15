/'Why PM Modi exempted?' Congress riled with new parliamentary attendance system

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Tuesday called the new attendance system in Parliament flawed and called for systematic reforms. He also questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other ministers were exempted under the new system.In a post on X, the Congress Lok Sabha MP from Virudhunagar claimed that the new multimedia device for marking attendance failed during the voting of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

The new attendance system is expected to be rolled out in the upcoming Monsoon Session. Manickam Tagore claimed the system failed during the Waqf vote. "Why repeat a flawed system?" the Congress MP claimed.

"If attendance marking is about transparency and accountability, why are the Prime Minister and ministers exempted? Shouldn't the PM lead by example instead of being above the process?" he added.

He claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends only 3-4 days out of 18-28 days in a session. He demanded that there should be mandatory attendance for all.

"Digital tools are only as good as the intent behind them. If accountability is selective, the system defeats its purpose," Manickam Tagore added.

Starting July 21, attendance in both houses of Parliament will be registered through aMulti-Media Device (MMD) system. The move was part of the government's efforts tomodernise and digitise the functioning of the Parliament.

The move will reduce one stage and save time for members daily.

The Lok SabhaSecretariat is now also publishing daily Parliamentary business and agenda papers in 12 languages using AI-based tools. These languages are:Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu.