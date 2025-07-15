/Delhi's St Thomas School, St Stephen's College, Mumbai's BSE get bomb threats: '4 RDX IED bombs...'

At least two educational institutions in Delhi received bomb threats on Tuesday morning, prompting the police to rush bomb and dog squads and a fire brigade team to the spots. The national capital's St Thomas School and Delhi University's St Stephen's College received the bomb threats through email, the police said.

"Delhi Police Bomb Squad, Dog Squad, Delhi Fire Brigade team, and Special Staff team are on the spot," the police said, adding St Thomas School and St Stephen's College had been evacuated.

"So far, the police have not found anything suspicious at either place. The threat was given through mail," it added.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) received an email threatening to blow it up. The police were immediately informed. The bomb squad team and police reached the spot, but nothing suspicious was found.

"The email threatened that 4 RDX IED bombs have been placed in the tower building of the Bombay Stock Exchange and would explode at 3 pm," reported ANI.

A case has been registered against an unknown person in Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg Police Station under sections 351(1)(b), 353(2), 351(3), 351(4) of BNS, and further investigation has been initiated.

On Monday, three Delhi schools received bomb threats via mail. The schools are located in Chanakyapuri, Rohini, and Dwarka.