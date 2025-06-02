/'We host G20, Pakistan hosts T20-top 20 terrorists': Indian MP grills Islamabad during Operation Sindoor outreach

Priyanka Chaturvedi, a member of the all-part delegation for Operation Sindoor outreach, drew a stark difference between India and Pakistan while speaking in London. The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said India focuses on global trade and diplomacy, but Islamabad is relentlessly using terrorism as a tool.

“We had a very successful presidency of G20. While we host the G20, Pakistan hosts the T20, the top 20 terrorists of the world," she said.

She further said that "the top terrorists will be found being hosted by the Pakistani state government. It's their stated policy."

The leader also said that India is looking at trade and economy, while, Pakistan is looking at "free terrorist arrangement across the world."

"You must go back home and see the documentary on how Osama bin Laden was taken out of Pakistan. He was hidden, actively financed, aided, trained, and supported, hidden from their so-called ally, the US. They shake hands with you, but they bite you on your back,” the MP added.

The statement was in reference of 2011 US raid during which Al-Qaida terrorist Osama bin Laden was killed in Pakistan.

The political leader also hailed India for Operation Sindoor under which India targeted nine terror sites in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan on May 7. The operation was a response of Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22 in which 26 people were killed.

Chaturvedi said armed forces killed over 100 terrorists during the operation.

"You can imagine these terrorists were capable of carrying out 100 terror activities, not just in India, but across the world," Chaturvedi said.

“The world should be thanking the armed forces of India for doing what they did," the leader added.

Referring to terrorists' intention to divide India on the basis of religion after Pahalgam attack, Chaturvedi said, “They attackers did this in the hope that they would divide this nation. India doesn’t stand divided. India stands united."