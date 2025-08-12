/'Violators will face legal action': Night curfew imposed in areas near International border in J&K's Samba for enhanced security

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have reimposed a night curfew in parts of Samba district, close to the International Border with Pakistan. The measure covers areas within two kilometres of the border, a stretch often used by infiltrators to enter the Jammu region.

When will the curfew be in effect?

The curfew will run from 10:00 pm to 5:00 am every day for the next two months, unless lifted earlier. According to officials, the order is aimed at supporting Border Security Force (BSF) operations and tightening security in the region.

Order issued in coordination with security agencies

District Magistrate Ayushi Sudan said the decision was taken after discussions with security agencies to improve border monitoring and stop unlawful activities during night hours. “The decision was taken in coordination with security agencies to enhance border monitoring and prevent unlawful activities by regulating civilian movement during night hours,” the order read.

Movement allowed only for valid reasons

The order states that anyone moving during curfew hours must have a valid reason and produce identification if asked by BSF or police personnel. “Violators will face legal action,” it warned.

Security concerns after recent violence