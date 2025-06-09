/‘Two head wounds, sharp weapon’: What did Raja Raghuvanshi's post-mortem report reveal?

New information from the post-mortem of Raja Raghuvanshi has highlighted the brutal nature of his murder, as investigators focus on the alleged role of his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi.

According to Meghalaya Special Investigation Team (SIT) chief Herbert Pyniaid Kharkongor, Raja sustained two fatal injuries to the head, likely inflicted with a sharp weapon.

“Post mortem saying two head injuries with a sharp cutting weapon,” Kharkongor confirmed.

The examination was carried out at the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS).

Wife found near roadside dhaba in Uttar Pradesh

Sonam Raghuvanshi was located near a dhaba on the Varanasi-Ghazipur main road, according to a senior official from the Uttar Pradesh Police.

She had earlier surrendered and was taken into custody by the UP police.

Meghalaya police confirm arrests and interstate operation

SIT chief Kharkongor told ANI that four people have been arrested in connection with the case. These individuals will be presented in court and later brought to Shillong on transit remand.

“Our team is about to reach Ghazipur and will formally arrest Sonam and take her transit remand,” he said.

He added that their team overcame difficult terrain and poor weather to recover the body and initiate the investigation. “We formed the SIT with capable officers in the case,” he said.

Two teams were also sent to Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh to track suspects. While details remain under investigation, early signs point to strained relations between Raja and Sonam.

Alleged affair and murder conspiracy angle

According to Rajesh Dandotiya, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police in Indore, 25-year-old Sonam was allegedly involved in a relationship with Raja Kushwaha.

Kushwaha is accused of hiring Vishal Chauhan, Anand Kumar, and Akash Rajput to carry out the killing.

Sonam allegedly assisted in the plan by sharing her husband’s location with the attackers.