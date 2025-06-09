‘She said her phone was stolen and...’: Here’s what dhaba owner revealed in Meghalaya murder case

Meghalaya murder case: After Sonam Raghubanshi’s arrest on June 9 from a dhaba on the Varanasi-Ghazipur road, the owner of the eatery, Sahil Yadav, talked about what he saw the night before her arrest.

Yadav, who runs the Kashi Dhaba, said Sonam came to the dhaba around 1 at night.

“It was around 1 in the night, she came to the shop crying. She said she wanted to make a call at her home. So I gave her my mobile and she called her family. Then I suggested she sit at a place. Later, I called the police and they came and arrested her,” Yadav told news agency PTI.

“When I asked what happened, she said her phone was stolen, and it was urgent,” the dhaba owner added.

The dhaba owner said she talked to her family for a while and then started crying more.

“I took the phone and talked to her family to know where she is from,” the dhaba owner said.

“She asked for water and I gave her,” he added.

Yadav said that it was Sonam's family who told him to inform the local police.

“I asked her what happened and she said she got married in May and was visiting Meghalaya where someone looted her jewelry and killed her husband who intervened in the looting,” Yadav revealed.

Meanwhile, footage has also been released by police showing the moment and condition Sonam was found at the dhaba.

In the video, she was seen sitting silently on a chair with a few people roaming around her and asking questions.

Who is Raj Kushwaha?

The brother of Raja Raghuvanshi told the news agency ANI that Kushawaha was an employee of Sonam with whom she used to talk almost every day.

"I had no idea about those 3-4 people till the time I did not know their names... Raj Kushwaha's name has come forward, which means Sonam can be involved in the murder... Raj Kushwaha was Sonam's employee. They would constantly talk on the phone," Raja’s brother, Vipul Raghuvanshi, told ANI.

However, he refused to accept that Sonam was involved in the murder “unless and until” she confesses it.