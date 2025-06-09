'This is a betrayal': Andhra Pradesh government faces heat over new 10-hour work rule for private sector

The Andhra Pradesh government is facing criticism from workers’ unions and from social media users after it amended existing labour laws to extend the minimum working hours to 10 from 9 hours.

The state government says the measure is aimed at boosting industrial productivity and attracting fresh investments.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-governed government supported the amendment, saying it would stimulate economic growth and be in sync with overall development targets. Authorities asserted the revision supports the state's IT & GCC (Global Capability Centres) Policy 4.0, which also encourages flexible work arrangements, such as remote working.



Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu explained the reforms are a part of a broader strategy to enhance work-life balance and enhance job creation. "These kinds of initiatives can enable us to achieve a better work-life balance," Naidu explained, and was quoted saying to Livemint.



A major modification in the revised law permits women to work at night shifts from 7pm. to 6am if proper safety precautions and transport facilities are provided. This has been hailed by supporters as a move towards gender equality in the workplace, though critics urge caution regarding implementation and protection.

Meanwhile, trade unions have been strongly against the move, terming it exploitative and a betrayal of labor. "This is a betrayal… the policy will turn workers into slaves," a trade union leader was quoted saying to The Times of India.

Social media users were quick to react on the topic. One user said on X, “Good for financial growth. What about mental health?? 10 hrs work, 2 hrs travelling, 8hrs sleep, you have to do everything in left 4 hours.”

While another user said, “Okay. But can he also order to pay per hour instead of fixed pay for a day? You increased the working hours but what happened to wages?”

Another user said, “9 hours of working itself was a lot and they still increased it. Overworking your employees has tickled down effects, people will have no time to spend with their families. AP fertility rate is already falling rapidly & you're disincentivizing ppl from having/raising kids.”