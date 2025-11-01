/‘Theatre of proxy war’: NSA Ajit Doval blames Pakistan for terrorism in J&K, says India secure from attacks

India’s National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Friday (Oct 31) stated that terrorism in the country has been effectively countered, with the last major incident happening in 2013. He added that the entire country has been secured from terrorist attacks, except for Jammu and Kashmir, which he called a “proxy war” for Pakistan. Doval made the remarks at the annually held Sardar Patel Memorial Lecture on Governance.

“The facts are facts, and they cannot be disputed. Terrorism in this country has been effectively countered. We had a major incident of terrorism on July 1, 2005, and the last one in 2013 in the hinterland. Except for Jammu and Kashmir, which had been a theatre of a proxy war or a covert warfare for Pakistan, which is a different ballgame, the whole country has remained secure from terrorist attacks. Efforts were made. People were arrested. Explosives are recovered,” Doval said in his address at the event.

The NSA said that while enemies have remained active, there have been no terrorist incidents in the hinterland. He added that the “left-wing extremism” has reduced to less than 11 per cent of areas when compared to such incidents in 2014.

“Enemies have remained very active, but fortunately, and it's more of a good fortune in the country that we can say that we have had no terrorist incident in the hinterland. The left-wing extremism has reduced to less than 11 per cent areas than what existed in 2014. Most of the districts which had been declared as left-wing prone have been declared safe,” he said.

Doval added that India has established deterrence, which convinces that the country can respond to any threat in the interest of its national security.

“It is not sufficient to say that we have taken sufficient security measures. What is equally important is that we are able to make every Indian feel secure, both from internal and external forces. While we can deal with them effectively in accordance with government laws and policies, we can create deterrence that credibly convinces them we have the will and the strength to respond to any threat in a manner best for our national security,” the NSA said.

He also highlighted the special need to empower the marginalised and noted the importance of providing security for women, saying that it is necessary for good governance and the modern-day world.