/'That's what got me through the interview': Jaishankar recalls his UPSC journey, says he gave interview on the day Emergency was revoked

India's External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar recently shared memories of his entry into the civil services. He said his interview for the UPSC took place on 21 March 1977 ( the same day the Emergency ended in India).

Looking back, Jaishankar said the interview taught him two important lessons, first, how to communicate well under pressure, and second is that influential people often live in their own “bubble,” disconnected from reality.

"(1977) Election results were coming from the previous day... The sense of the defeat of the Emergency rule was coming into understanding. In a way, that is what got me through the interview," Jaishankar told the fresh batch of entrants to the civil services at an event in Delhi, according to PTI news agency.

He also mentioned that the interview is the toughest part of the UPSC exams and described the entire process as an “Agni Pariksha”, a true test of one’s abilities. His interview happened 48 years ago at the Shahjahan Road in Delhi, and he was the first candidate of the day to appear for the interview.

