  • /‘Plastic comes from the Sun’: Expert explains why waste isn’t what we think at WION’s Mission Sustainability

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Dec 02, 2025, 18:40 IST | Updated: Dec 02, 2025, 18:40 IST
WION Sustainability summit 2025. Photograph: (WION)

Story highlights

 Shannon B. Olsson, Founder & Global Director, the echo network, highlighted how the world can convert waste into energy. She added that other than renewable sources like wind, even plastic comes from the Sun.

While attending the third session of the WION Sustainability summit on Tuesday (Dec 2), Shannon B. Olsson, Founder & Global Director, the echo network, highlighted how the world can convert waste into energy. She added that other than renewable sources like wind, even plastic comes from the Sun.

“We live on a solar-powered planet—nearly all our energy ultimately comes from the Sun. Even plastic comes from the Sun, as it is derived from petroleum formed from ancient plant matter that is born out due to the Sun. Other renewable sources like wind also stem from solar energy. Today, we are drawing on resources that truly belong to future generations, so we must reconsider how we live on this planet," Olsson said.

“Every system and structure in modern society needs to be redesigned to stay within the Earth’s limits. Young leaders have a crucial role to play, bringing new ideas and innovations to address these challenges," she added.

Meanwhile, Ripudaman Singh Bevli, “Plogman of India” and National Sustainability Changemaker, added about the waste that whenever we think about waste, we always think about plastic, making it the "villain."

‘We make plastic the villain, but we are the villains’: Ripudaman

"Every time we think about waste, we think about plastic. We make plastic the villain...But who are the villains? We are the villains, so who has to solve the problem? We have to solve the problem," says Ripudaman Singh Bevli, “Plogman of India” and National Sustainability Changemaker.

"Ye dil not maange more’ is the new cool — it means you don’t need more. I think it’s all about the mindset and what we’ve learned," he added while speaking about the measures to curb the waste.

Also read: 'There is no such thing as waste': Expert tells WION sustainability summit on how Earth can move from dustbin to recycling hub

Vinay Prasad Sharma is a Delhi-based journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, currently working as a Sub-Editor at WION.

